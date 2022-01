HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) confirmed a three-car accident at the intersection of Kahuapaani Street and Mananai Place in Halawa.

According to HPD, officers were sent out at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15. Traffic was rerouted to Kahuapaani Street in the makai bound direction at 8:44 p.m.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

It is unknown what caused the accident and no injuries were reported as of 9:43 p.m.