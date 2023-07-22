HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu has issued an announcement for a road closure.

According to Officials, Farrington Highway near Mākaha Beach is closed for a 3-alarm fire call to which the Honolulu Fire Department has responded.

Officials are asking that drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes.

If you are in the area or must travel this route, then expect delays and practice patience as HFD deals with the situation.

According to HFD, the fire became under control at 12:55 p.m.

The Honolulu Police Department arrived at 12:54 p.m., and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene at 1:13 p.m., said HFD.

And the fire was fully extinguished by 1:50 p.m., according to HFD.

An investigator was dispatched to investigate the cause of the fire.