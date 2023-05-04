HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are over $3.5 million in grants are still available for Oʻahu businesses who suffered a drop in revenue during the COVID pandemic.

The county is reopening the Oʻahu Business Recovery Grants applications on May 15 at 8 a.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

This has expanded eligibility such as lowering the minimum gross revenue to $60,000 a year. This was lowered from the previous requirement of $75,000.

“Helping small businesses get back on their feet is vital to a strong post-COVID economy,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “I encourage Oʻahu companies that suffered financially from the pandemic to see if they are eligible and if so, take advantage of this great opportunity.”

The grants also require applicates to show that their business had a 25% drop in net income 2020 or 2021 compared to 2019 instead of having to prove it dropped in both years.

Grants range from $15,000 to $50,000.

This is the second round of grants. Another $6.5 million is being awarded to 330 eligible businesses that applied in the first round.

The program will accept applications through that link.

To help businesses get ready for the application process, the Office of Economic Revitalization and the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi are holding a webinar on Thursday, May 4, at 2 p.m. on OER’s Facebook page. No Facebook account is needed to watch

In addition, the webinar will also be available on the Facebook page for businesses that cannot attend the live event.

To provide broad access to grants:

● Businesses can get no cost advice on applying from the Hawaiʻi-Small Business Development Center at www.hisbdc.org.

● Translated applications will be available on the website in Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Vietnamese, Tagalog, and Spanish.

● The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii is partnering with local ethnic Chambers to ensure business owners with English as a second language understand how to apply and have enough time to apply.

Completed applications will be funded on a first-come, first-served basis until grant funds are exhausted. There are no guarantees when it comes t application approvals.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The City and County said that the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi will be administering the program.