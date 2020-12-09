2nd Olive Garden set to open at Ka Makana Ali‘i, Ala Moana location begins take-out orders

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — You’ll have to see it to believe it. A second Olive Garden restaurant is making its way to Ka Makana Ali’i Mall.

The eatery is expected to open to the public in the summer of 2021 next to the AT&T and Macy’s stores.

The mall’s general manager says they polled shoppers early on to find out which restaurants they would want to see most in the mall. In the end, Olive Garden came out on top.

Oahu’s first location opened in October at the Ala Moana Center with popular dishes like the steak alfredo and shrimp scampi being served each day.

On Dec 8, the Honolulu location announced it will begin doing take-out orders.