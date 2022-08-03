HONOLULU (KHON) – Keiki and canines will be celebrated next month in Pearl City.

The local nonprofit Fur-Angel Foundation will be holding its K-9 and Keiki Carnival on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Momilani Community Center.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

They will be inviting families and dog lovers to enjoy an awesome celebration of the human animal bond with fun and engaging educational activities.

“We can’t wait to paw-ty with all our friends and supporters at the Fur-Angel Foundation K-9 and Keiki Carnival. This event celebrates our rescue pups, those that support them, and educates the public on the work we do and how they can get involved,” said Tiffany Kim, Fur-Angel Foundation executive director.

There will be games and activities for kids and pooches, along with food trucks, a bounce house, contests with prizes and more. The carnival will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Courtesy: Fur-Angel Foundation

Courtesy: Fur-Angel Foundation

This will be the 2nd Annual K-9 and Keiki Carnival. The event will have local vendors, food trucks, a bounce house, contests with prizes and much more for those interested in heading out.

Fur-Angel Foundation is a rescue operation, that provides hope to dogs of any age and medical history.

Through their program, their team works to secure the best homes for their dogs, as well as providing support to families and the community.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

For more information about this event head to Fur-Angel Foundation’s website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.