HONOLULU (KHON2) – You know that movie, “Field of Dreams?” Well, you have your chance to also walk down a cornfield such as this.

But you have so many other different agricultural crops that really is being celebrated this Father’s Day weekend here at Aloun Farms for their 2nd annual Ewa Sweet Festival.

So, to find out more about this weekend, we’re here with the Event Coordinator, Lisi Heimuli.

Tell us a little bit about this.

This is the second annual and I know last year was a great success, but this year, what can people expect this weekend?



“You know, we have some new things going on. We have cooking demos that we did not have last year,” says Heimuli.

“And that’s going to be done by all high school and Chef Yim from Figs and Ginger. We have entertainment, live entertainment. We also got special things going on for dad’s this weekend, Sunday only. It’s got a free watermelon for all of dads, as well as free ice cream from our sponsor, Meadow Gold, who’s going to giving out free tickets to everybody that comes out.”

Well, aside from being able to come through here and really pick your own crops and such, there’s so much more at the base camp when we’re talking about the festivities.

What else can people expect, especially for the keiki?



“So we’re going to have potted planting workshops where keiki and their families can come out. We’ll have eggplant, we’ll have Hawaiian chili pepper, we have bok choy and kai choy for those to come out and plant for with their kids. We’ll have pony rides, will have petting zoos. We’ll have bouncy houses and all that for you. We’ll also have a free hayride where families can come out and check out the farm.”



I know when we’re speaking of Aloun Farms, you guys are really known for your fall pumpkin festival.

This is something new on the opposite side of the year. But what is the real focus on this event and the Ewa Sweet Festival?



“So, you know, for us, for the Ewa Sweet Festival specifically, we want to kind of separate ourselves from October. And so, we want to promote sustainability. We want to promote local; we want to promote fresh. And so that’s what we want to do. So, we’re having everybody come out, be a farmer for the day, get dirty with all of us here. As you see, we’re out in the cornfield and just come out and have fun during the summertime.”



Now we’re halfway through the year.

What can people expect throughout the rest of this year?



“So we got, as you guys all know, we’re coming up in October, and that’s our biggest festival that we have here at the farm, and that will be the last three weekends of October. And then we’ll also be doing school tours for the kids during the week,” says Heimuli.



So if people want to find out more, where can they go to learn more about Aloun Farms?



“They can go to AlounFarms.com or they can check out our IG and Facebook at @AlounFarmsHawaii.”



Again, this is the 2nd annual Ewa Sweet Festival.

This takes place all weekend long.

So, starts tomorrow but if you can’t make it tomorrow, Father’s Day, you can also come down.

But again, it will also have some special gifts for your fathers.

Fathers, Father’s Day, you have a free watermelon.

But throughout this whole weekend, as this festival is presented by Meadow Gold Hawaii, you have a chance to get that free ice cream.

The hours for this will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

