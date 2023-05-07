HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two million dollars, that’s how much the visitor industry raised for charity so far this year.

The Visitor Industry Charity Walk took place Saturday, May 7 in Honolulu.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Thousands of volunteers and industry professionals walked to help raise money for other nonprofit organizations.

The Hawaiʻi Lodging and Tourism Association said they’re on track to surpassing last year’s total of $2.2 million.

Augie Tulba and Mufi Hannemann speak to the crowd at the Visitor Industry Charity Walk took place Saturday, May 7, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association)

The charity walk took place on Kaua‘i, O‘ahu and Maui on Saturday, and it is set to occur on Saturday, May 13 on the Big Island.

Governor Josh Green, M.D. and Mufi Hannemann speak to the crowd at the Visitor Industry Charity Walk took place Saturday, May 7, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association)

“Today, several thousand people participated in Charity Walks on Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, and Maui,” said Mufi Hannemann, President & CEO Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association.

Hawaiian Airlines participated in the Visitor Industry Charity Walk that took place Saturday, May 7, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi with traditional hula and mele. (Photo/Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association)

“Walkers, volunteers, and industry professionals all came together to raise funds for deserving nonprofit organizations from around the state, and they did a terrific job,” added Hannemann.

Local businesses participated with traditional Hawaiian clothing and accessories in the Visitor Industry Charity Walk that took place Saturday, May 7, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association)

“Many of our nonprofit partners work tirelessly with vulnerable populations including kūpuna, keiki, veterans, and even victims of crime, while others address pressing issues like homelessness and food insecurity,” said Hannemann.

Waikīkī Health participants stop to pose for a photo at the Visitor Industry Charity Walk took place Saturday, May 7, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association)

“Early tallies show that we have already raised $2 million between the three events held today, and money is still coming in. With Hawai‘i Island’s Charity Walk scheduled for next Saturday, fundraising will continue through the week, and we are confident that we will surpass 2022’s fundraising total of $2.2 million,” explained Hannemann.

Kamehameha Hiigh Schoos cheerleaders and Mufi Hannemann pose for a photo at the Visitor Industry Charity Walk took place Saturday, May 7, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association)

“Mahalo to Governor Josh Green and Parks Committee Chair Councilmember Augie Tulba for coming out this morning, amping up our Walkers, and setting the tone for a great day,” declared Hannemann.

“We also send our mahalo to Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the City & County of Honolulu for their continued support for the Visitor Industry Charity Walk,” said Hannemann.

Officers from the Honolulu Police Department and Mufi Hannemann pose for a photo at the Visitor Industry Charity Walk took place Saturday, May 7, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association)

“This is all about helping needy, worthwhile nonprofit groups in our community that service keiki, kūpuna also some of the social issues we’re facing like homelessness, drug addiction abuse and the like,” concluded Hannemann.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association is the state’s oldest and largest private organization representing hotels, condominiums, timeshares, other lodging entities, suppliers and related firms and individuals with a connection to tourism.