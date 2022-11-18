HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i State Senate announced that Gov. David Ige released $2 million for capital improvement projects which includes $500,000 for accessing deep layer aquifers to supply freshwater in West Hawaiʻi and $1.5 million to update Hawaii’s environmental impact statement for the Hawai’i Ocean and Science Technology Park.

“I am pleased that Governor Ige has released funds to finance both NELHA projects including development to access deep layer aquifers for West Hawaiʻi and the EIS for the Hawaiʻi Ocean and Science Technology Park. NELHA provides critical services for West Hawaiʻi as well as incredible research opportunities for the State,” said Sen. Lorraine Inouye.

Both of the projects will be carried out by Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaiʻi.

“It’s reassuring to know we have stakeholders in West Hawaiʻi, such as NELHA, who are willing to provide water to the community, especially given the droughts the area has dealt with recently. It’s also reassuring to know that the State is continuing to support one of its best research facilities by funding NELHA’s Ocean and Science Technology Park,” concluded Inouye.