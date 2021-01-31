$2M donation given to develop local farmers in GoFarm Hawai’i program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — American AgCredit (AAC) is giving $2 million to support GoFarm Hawai’i.

GoFarm Hawai’i offers training programs that help beginning farmers to learn more about agriculture. It offers resources to help farmers.

The University of Hawai’i at Mānoa College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources has five beginning farmer training sites on four islands in addition to an agricultural technician training program at the Waiawa Correctional Facility. UH also offers business technical assistance, and resources to help those interested in farming and agribusinesses.

The $2 million donation is from AAC and CoBank who are both members of the nationwide Farm Credit System.