29,000 HECO customers across Oahu experience power outage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Approximately 29,000 Hawaiian Electric (HECO) customers across Oahu were without power for about 10 minutes on Friday, Sept. 24, according to a HECO spokesperson.

A HECO spokesperson said the outage was caused by a system disturbance and a generator unit lost power.

“That caused a situation where the frequency, which is, you know, electricity has a frequency embedded in it, which has to be in a certain range, and if the frequency falls to low, we turn off power in order to prevent that low-frequency electricity from being transmitted, which could be damaging to customers’ equipment,” said a spokesperson for HECO.

The HECO spokesperson also said this disturbance is routine as it happens automatically and regularly.

The outage happened shortly before noon Friday, and a few areas that were affected include Kailua, Kaneohe, Salt Lake, lower Pearl City, Ewa, Waipahu and Wahiawa, according to a tweet from HECO.