29-year-old man to serve 30-year prison sentence for death of 3 people in Kaka’ako

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney’s office announced that Alins Sumang will be sentenced to 30 years in prison for the deaths of three people in a horrific 2019 pedestrian crash in Kaka‘ako.

The crash also injured four others.

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said, Sumang pled guilty to three counts of manslaughter and four counts of second-degree assault. Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said, his Department did not believe a 20-year sentence was sufficient.

“Due to the egregious nature of Sumang’s crimes that took the lives of three innocent people and injured four more, we did not believe that a 20-year sentence for manslaughter was sufficient. For that reason, we insisted that Sumang’s prison terms run consecutively. While we cannot replace the lives of the victims, we can at the very least assure that the public is protected from this dangerous man. This 30-year sentence provides that assurance” Steve Alm, Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney

Sumang lost control of his truck on Monday, Jan. 18, 2019, on Ala Moana Boulevard while traveling westbound at a high rate of speed. He veered into a traffic island after losing control and struck six pedestrians — three of which were killed.

Sumang’s vehicle then collided with a stationary pickup truck that was at a red light, seriously injuring the driver.

Sumang is scheduled to serve three concurrent 20-year prison sentences for manslaughter charges, four concurrent 5-year prison sentences for assault charges that will run consecutively with the manslaughter sentences and a 5-year prison term for violating probation terms of his 2016 terroristic threatening case.