HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 29-year old man is expected in court after being charged in a violent robbery in Kapolei.

The incident happened on Friday night.

Police say the suspect stole merchandise from a store. Upon leaving, employees tried to stop him and that’s when the suspect pulled out a knife and attempted to stab them.

The suspect fled on foot, but was later found and arrested by officers.

His bail has been set at $15,000.