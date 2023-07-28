HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Community College took a network hit from cyber attackers with a history of no remorse.

A threat to make the stolen personal information, of what the University of Hawai’i (UH) believes to be 28,000 individuals from the UH community, public was reportedly made June 13.

Due to the attackers having a history with following through with their threat if not contacted, the University of Hawai’i decided to play ball.

“They basically put your company’s name up on a site, on a webpage. It says that if you don’t contact us and and pay within seven days, we are going to compromise all this data and put it on the Internet,” said spokesman for UH, Dan Meisenzahl.

The University believed in order to protect the compromised individuals, they needed to negotiate with the attackers. A monetary agreement was made between the criminal entity and the university within the low six-figure region.

UH is filing a claim with the state funded insurance plan they have for situations like this.

“State funding pays into all these insurances. You have an annual fee that you have to pay and then you’re covered and when something happens, you file a claim. And that’s exactly what happened in this instance.”

However, who’s to say the attackers don’t take the money and run?

“Obviously there’s no guarantee, which is why we’re offering credit monitoring to everyone who’s been impacted.”

The history of the attackers does reveal them to honor their end of the agreement, however notification letters are on their way to the 28,000 individuals affected, to offer credit monitoring and identity theft protection services through Experian.

If you are a current or former student or employee from Hawai’i community college and feel your information may have been violated, you can call 1-833-627-2706 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PDT.

UH will be utilizing its Information Technology Services (ITS) to increase scanning and monitoring to work with the campus’ potential vulnerabilities.