Mayor Kirk Caldwell, community leaders discuss extending Kalakaua Open Street Sundays
272 DUI arrests on Maui for holiday weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police made 272 DUI arrests over the 4th of July holiday weekend on Maui.

15 were for habitual DUIs.

Among those arrested is 21-year-old Christian Kalalau Johnson.

Police say he was stopped at a checkpoint shortly after midnight on July 4th.

He failed a sobriety test and as officers were arresting him, they say he assaulted them.

Johnson has been charged with DUI resisting arrest and assaulting an officer.

His bail set at $3,200.

