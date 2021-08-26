$270 million Mauka Concourse extension to open at HNL airport

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Department of Transportation (HDOT) dedicated the Mauka Concourse at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) before it will open on Friday, Aug. 27.

The opening comes around the same time Gov. David Ige asked visitors and residents to limit travel to Hawai’i due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android–stay informed on the latest news

“As we continue to face the challenges of the pandemic, we are pleased to open the Mauka Concourse to improve efficiency at HNL,” said Gov. Ige. “The extension of Terminal 1 will provide significant crowd relief during the mid-day peak period and allow our air transportation system to meet the needs of our residents and visitors safely and smoothly.”

Officials reported the new concourse will add 230,000 square feet to Terminal 1, which was originally 600,000 square feet.

A few features of the new concourse include a security checkpoint with a capacity of up to six lanes, as well as design and structural elements that utilize natural lighting and reduce solar heat gain.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Construction on the Mauka Concourse began on Friday, June 1, 2018. According to officials, the cost for the concourse was about $270 million.