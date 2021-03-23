27-year-old motorcyclist dead following fatal collision in Waianae

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 27-year-old man is dead following a fatal collision along Farrington Highway.
Honolulu police say it happened at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22.
The man was traveling westbound on his motorcycle when he lost control and traveled off of the roadway onto the grass shoulder and collided into a traffic sign. The motorcyclist continued on down a grass embankment and came to final rest in the canal next to the Makaha Bridge.
Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
At this time, speed appears to be a contributing factor. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were contributing factors.
An investigation is ongoing.