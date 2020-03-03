26th Annual Honolulu Festival canceled over coronavirus concerns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Festival Foundation announced that the 26th annual Honolulu Festival, which had performances and events scheduled from Friday, March 6, through Sunday, March 8, has been canceled to help prevent the potential transmission of the coronavirus in Hawaii.

Foundation officials made the decision to cancel the popular festival in response to recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, State of Hawaii, and Japan’s government that precautions be taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including the cancellation or postponement of large gatherings of people.

Hiroyuki “Keith” Kitagawa, president of the Honolulu Festival Foundation, stated, “We apologize for the disappointment our decision to cancel this year’s Honolulu Festival causes for anyone who was looking forward to enjoying this annual celebration of cultural performances and the arts.

“There are currently no cases of the coronavirus in Hawaii. However, considering the precautions and recommendations being made by government health officials to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, canceling this year’s Honolulu Festival is the responsible action to help protect the public’s safety.”

The Honolulu Festival was expected to draw thousands of visitors from throughout the Pacific Rim, including more than 100 groups who would share their culture through music, dance and arts in free performances at the Hawaii Convention Center, Ala Moana Center, International Market Place and Waikiki Beach Walk. Many cultural groups from Hawaii would also perform.

All events scheduled for the Honolulu Festival are canceled, including the following:

Friday, March 6

· Educational School Tours at the Hawaii Convention Center (private event by invitation only)

· Friendship Gala at the Hawaii Convention Center (private event by invitation only)

Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8

· Free, public cultural performances, arts and events at the Hawaii Convention Center, Ala Moana Center, International Market Place and Waikiki Beach Walk

Sunday, March 8

· Waikiki Grand Parade on Kalakaua Avenue

· Nagaoka Fireworks Show over Waikiki Beach

For more information about the Honolulu Festival, click here.