2635 acres of brush scorched on Kahoolawe

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department confirmed that 2635 acres of brush have been scorched on Kahoolawe as of 9:30 a.m.

Maui fire officials say that there are no plans for another recon flight on Sunday, February 23.

Firefighters will continue to monitor the situation. Officials say that the fire department cannot engage in firefighting efforts by land or air due to the extreme hazards presented by unexploded ordinances which still exist on Kahoolawe island.

So far, it’s not known what started the blaze.