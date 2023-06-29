HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health mandated more than 250 repairs, enhancements and modifications at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

Joint Task Force-Red Hill has reported that it completed each of those mandatory repairs and has released an updated dashboard detailing key events.

“Today marks a tremendous milestone for our team,” said Vice Adm. John Wade, Commander, JTF-RH. “Completing the repairs paved the way for us to safely proceed with defueling operations — an immense undertaking ensuring the facility’s safety and mitigating potential risks.”

Wade continued, “A coordinated effort involving a team of highly skilled professionals, industry experts and regulatory bodies collaborated to achieve this milestone.”

According to officials with JTF-RH, plans to begin gravity defueling by October 2023 are still on track.

Officials also said the gravity defueling is set to be complete by January 2024.

Completed repairs and modifications must be reviewed by the contractor’s Quality Control, before moving on to Quality Assurance checks, in order to ensure the repairs meet the standards.

Following that process, an independent third party must validate the quality and confirm that the repairs, enhancements and modifications were completed properly.

After the Third-Party Quality Validation, the DOH and the public can be reassured that repairs were done properly.

On June 28, 2023, 212 of the 253 mandated repairs completed by the Department of Defense have gone through the process of quality validation.

After the validation process, the repairs will be submitted to the DOH for approval.

“JTF-RH is committed to working with all relevant government agencies to ensure Red Hill is

defueled safely, expeditiously and in compliance with all federal, state and local laws, policies

and regulations,” said a spokesperson with the Joint Task Force-Red Hill.