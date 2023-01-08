HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shidler College of Business was established in 1949 at the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa. The school currently has just under 2,000 enrolled students with the faculty capping off the diverse and inclusive academic environment.

The University of Hawai’i announced that the Shidler Student Leadership Center received $250,000 dollars from Roland and Evelyn Casamina to update the facility and thrust it forward in international business.

Roland Casamina is an alumnus of Shidler, graduating with his BBA in 1976. He went on to co-found House of Finance, Inc. with his wife, Evelyn. He also is the founding president of the Filipino Community Center.

Thanks to the Casamina’s generosity, the Shidler Student Leadership Center has received a refresh that converted former office spaces into a multi-purpose student lounge area that includes a separate conference room that seats 10-12 guests and additional storage space where students can store gear.

“This Leadership Center is meant to be a place where students can convene and exchange ideas with one another. It is wonderful to see the space refreshed and modernized thanks to the continued generosity of the Casaminas,” Shidler College of Business Dean Vance Roley said.

The new renovation was created and managed by Bowers + Kubota Consulting.

“The ethos of hard work was ingrained in me at a young age. It has always been my hope to inspire future generations to pave their own path and hone their leadership skills,” said Casaminas.

Roland and Evelyn Casamina at the unveiling of the newly renovated Shidler Student Leadership Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/University of Hawai’i)

The Casamina family with John Han from University of Hawai’i Foundation and Vance Roley of Shidler college dean on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawa’i. (Photo/University of Hawai’i)

The Casaminas family explores the new facility at the Shidler Student Leadership Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/University of Hawai’i)

A photo shows the new conference room that seats 10-12 guests at the Shidler Student Leadership Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/University of Hawai’i)

The Casamina family along Shidler College leadership celebrate the opening of the newly renovated Student Leadership Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawa’i. (Photo/University of Hawai’i)

A traditional Hawaiian blessing is performed at the opening of the newly renovated Shidler Student Leadership Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawa’i. (Photo/University of Hawai’i)

“The renovation is not only aesthetically pleasing, but it also engenders a sense of place for our students to partner, connect and collaborate,” added Roley.

“Evelyn and I decided to support the Undergraduate Leadership Center to show students that anything can be accomplished through hard work, persistence and dedication. Given my humble beginnings, it’s an honor to witness this transformation and to positively impact future business students,” said Casaminas.

According to UH, Roland was inducted into the Shidler College Hall of Honor in 2014 for his outstanding professional accomplishments, service to his community and exemplary work.