25,000 collapsible water jugs to be distributed for disaster readiness

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Elderly and other homebound residents statewide are getting some help with disaster readiness.

Twenty-five thousand collapsible water jugs are being distributed to them, thanks to a federal grant.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency is working with county agencies and local nonprofits to deliver the containers, which can be filled up from any faucet to have safe drinking water in case of emergencies.

“Water is one of the most important commodities we need and it may be one of the first things we lose, particular for the isolated,” said Kevin Richards from HI-EMA.

“A concern that I’ve always had for many years is what happens to our kupuna who are not as mobile,” said Ernest Lau of the Board of Water Supply.

The two-and-a-half-gallon bags can keep water safely stored for 30 days.

Agencies such as Lanakila Meals on Wheels and other home-visit charities have already been delivering three bags per person to homebound clients, showing them how to use them, and talking about other emergency planning ideas while they’re there.