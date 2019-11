HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds of hot meals were also served to those in need on Thanksgiving, November 28.

For the 25th year, the Hilton Hawaiian Village cooked up and donated food to the Institute for Human Services.

The hotel’s employees volunteered their time to serve it up.

On the menu: over 250 pounds of turkey, 11 gallons of gravy, 175 pounds each of stuffing and rice, 11 gallons of cranberry sauce and 60 pumpkin pies.