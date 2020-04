HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder case in connection with a crash in Waikiki.

This, after police investigated an apparent shooting that took place around 6:30 Monday night off Nohonani Street.

We’re told the 25-year-old suspect was on a moped, but ended up crashing and running away on foot. But not before allegedly shooting at a witness and hiding from police.

The suspect is facing multiple charges.

The investigation is still underway.