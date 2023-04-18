HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over 350 student contestants from around the state sent in submissions for the 2023 Eddie Would Go Essay Contest.
Hoomau — the Hawaiian value for perseverance and persistence was the main topic in this years annual contest.
Students from grades 7 through 10 were asked to explain how hoomau was reflected in surf legend Eddie Aikau’s life and his and actions. The second prompt was how hoomau played a role in their own lives.
According the Eddie Aikau Foundation, it is the only essay competition in Hawaii that has both an English and Hawaiian language category.
The Eddie Aikau Foundation and the Aikau Family said they congratulate the 25 students that were selected as winners.
An award ceremony was held on April 15 at Waimea Valley Park to honor the following students:
7th Grade Winners:
|Place
|Student Name
|School
|Island
|Essay Title
|1st Place
|Samson Walker
|Kailua Intermediate
|Oahu
|The Ho’omau of Eddie Aikau
|2nd Place
|Payton Kamaka
|Kailua Intermediate
|Oahu
|Everyone can Ho’omau
|3rd Place
|Sarah Quinn
|Kailua Intermediate
|Oahu
|Just Like Eddie
|Honorable Mentions #1
|Phoenix Price
|Kailua Intermediate
|Oahu
|Being Ho’omau is Key
|Honorable Mentions #2
|Sara Hopelynn Roper
|Kailua Intermediate
|Oahu
|What the Birds Teach Us
8th Grade Winners:
|Place
|Student Name
|School
|Island
|Essay Title
|1st Place
|Zachary Montgomery
|HI Preparatory Academy
|Kamuela Hawaii
|Legacy
|2nd Place
|Liam Grayson
|HI Preparatory Academy
|Kamuela Hawaii
|We All Can Go
|3rd Place
|Dylan Hendricks
|HI Preparatory Academy
|Kamuela Hawaii
|Superheros are Real
|Honorable Mentions #1
|Kela Quayle
|HI Preparatory Academy
|Kamuela Hawaii
|Just Paddle
|Honorable Mentions #2
|Karsten Shishido
|Maui Waena Intermediate
|Maui
|Aikau Ho’omau
9th Grade Winners:
|Place
|Student Name
|School
|Island
|Essay Title
|1st Place
|Leina Lee
|Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama
|Oahu
|Conquering Waves
|2nd Place
|Linkin Freitas
|Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama
|Oahu
|The heartbeat of a Hero
|3rd Place
|Logan Andrade
|Kamehameha Schools- MAUI
|MAUI
|Pursue Through Passion
|Honorable Mentions #1
|Jona Ka’ohulaimaikalani Meheula
|Kealakehe High School
|Kailua-Kona Hawaii
|Behind the Name of Eddie Aikau
|Honorable Mentions #2
|Lucy Cameron
|Kealakehe High School
|Kailua-Kona Hawaii
|Eddie Aikau: His Ho’omau Teaches Us
To This Day
10th Grade Winners:
|Place
|Student Name
|School
|Island
|Essay Title
|1st Place
|Leila Brackett
|Kealakehe High School
|Kailua-Kona Hawaii
|Ka Me’e Hawai’i
|2nd Place
|Brayden L. Jadulang
|Kealakehe High School
|Kailua-Kona Hawaii
|Navigating Ola
|3rd Place
|Shane Carroll
|Kealakehe High School
|Kailua-Kona Hawaii
|The Greatest Voyage
|Honorable Mentions #1
|Ruby O’Hanlon
|Kealakehe High School
|Kailua-Kona Hawaii
|Lessons in
Persistence: Eddie Aikau
|Honorable Mentions #2
|Kai Greenlee
|Kealakehe High School
|Kailua-Kona Hawaii
|The Battles We Fight
Olelo Winners:
|Grade
|Place
|Student Name
|School
|Island
|Essay Title
|9th
|1st Place
|Haili Kim
|Ke Kula ‘O Nawahiokalani’opu’u
|Kea’au Hawaii
|Ka Hua o Na Hana
|9th
|2nd Place
|Ka’ala Masaoka
|Ke Kula ‘O Nawahiokalani’opu’u
|Kea’au Hawaii
|Ka Moho He’e Mau I Kela Nalu
|9th
|3rd Place
|Punakea Masaoka
|Ke Kula ‘O Nawahiokalani’opu’u
|Kea’au Hawaii
|E Kulia I Ka Nu’u
|9th
|Honorable Mentions #1
|Anolani Santos
|Ke Kula ‘O Nawahiokalani’opu’u
|Kea’au Hawaii
|Ho’omau No Ka Pono
|9th
|Honorable Mentions #2
|Kamaha’o Rieta
|Ke Kula ‘O Nawahiokalani’opu’u
|Kea’au Hawaii
|Kupa’a Ma Ke Ala Kupono
Over 60 volunteers were tasked with selecting the winning essays from the 358 submissions. This year, 322 English essays were submitted and 36 essays were written in Hawaiian.
The cash awards for winning contestants were $500 for first place winners, $350 for second place and $250 for third place. Honorable mentions were given $100.
The Eddie Aikau Foundation said they received essays from students from 20 different schools across the state.
For more information visit the Eddie Aikau Foundation site by clicking here.