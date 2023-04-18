HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over 350 student contestants from around the state sent in submissions for the 2023 Eddie Would Go Essay Contest.

Hoomau — the Hawaiian value for perseverance and persistence was the main topic in this years annual contest.

Students from grades 7 through 10 were asked to explain how hoomau was reflected in surf legend Eddie Aikau’s life and his and actions. The second prompt was how hoomau played a role in their own lives. 

According the Eddie Aikau Foundation, it is the only essay competition in Hawaii that has both an English and Hawaiian language category.

The Eddie Aikau Foundation and the Aikau Family said they congratulate the 25 students that were selected as winners.

An award ceremony was held on April 15 at Waimea Valley Park to honor the following students:

7th Grade Winners:

PlaceStudent NameSchoolIslandEssay Title
1st PlaceSamson WalkerKailua IntermediateOahuThe Ho’omau of Eddie Aikau
2nd PlacePayton KamakaKailua IntermediateOahuEveryone can Ho’omau
3rd PlaceSarah QuinnKailua IntermediateOahuJust Like Eddie
Honorable Mentions #1Phoenix PriceKailua IntermediateOahuBeing Ho’omau is Key
Honorable Mentions #2Sara Hopelynn RoperKailua IntermediateOahuWhat the Birds Teach Us

8th Grade Winners:

PlaceStudent NameSchoolIslandEssay Title
1st PlaceZachary MontgomeryHI Preparatory AcademyKamuela HawaiiLegacy
2nd PlaceLiam GraysonHI Preparatory AcademyKamuela HawaiiWe All Can Go
3rd PlaceDylan HendricksHI Preparatory AcademyKamuela HawaiiSuperheros are Real
Honorable Mentions #1Kela QuayleHI Preparatory AcademyKamuela HawaiiJust Paddle
Honorable Mentions #2Karsten ShishidoMaui Waena IntermediateMauiAikau Ho’omau

9th Grade Winners:

Place Student NameSchoolIslandEssay Title
1st PlaceLeina LeeKamehameha Schools-KapalamaOahuConquering Waves
2nd PlaceLinkin FreitasKamehameha Schools-KapalamaOahuThe heartbeat of a Hero
3rd PlaceLogan AndradeKamehameha Schools- MAUIMAUIPursue Through Passion
Honorable Mentions #1Jona Ka’ohulaimaikalani MeheulaKealakehe High SchoolKailua-Kona HawaiiBehind the Name of Eddie Aikau
Honorable Mentions #2Lucy CameronKealakehe High SchoolKailua-Kona HawaiiEddie Aikau: His Ho’omau Teaches Us
To This Day

10th Grade Winners:

PlaceStudent NameSchoolIslandEssay Title
1st PlaceLeila BrackettKealakehe High SchoolKailua-Kona HawaiiKa Me’e Hawai’i
2nd PlaceBrayden L. JadulangKealakehe High SchoolKailua-Kona HawaiiNavigating Ola
3rd PlaceShane CarrollKealakehe High SchoolKailua-Kona HawaiiThe Greatest Voyage
Honorable Mentions #1Ruby O’HanlonKealakehe High SchoolKailua-Kona HawaiiLessons in
Persistence: Eddie Aikau
Honorable Mentions #2Kai GreenleeKealakehe High SchoolKailua-Kona HawaiiThe Battles We Fight

Olelo Winners:

GradePlaceStudent NameSchoolIslandEssay Title
9th1st PlaceHaili KimKe Kula ‘O Nawahiokalani’opu’uKea’au HawaiiKa Hua o Na Hana
9th2nd PlaceKa’ala MasaokaKe Kula ‘O Nawahiokalani’opu’uKea’au HawaiiKa Moho He’e Mau I Kela Nalu
9th3rd PlacePunakea MasaokaKe Kula ‘O Nawahiokalani’opu’uKea’au HawaiiE Kulia I Ka Nu’u
9thHonorable Mentions #1Anolani SantosKe Kula ‘O Nawahiokalani’opu’uKea’au HawaiiHo’omau No Ka Pono
9thHonorable Mentions #2Kamaha’o RietaKe Kula ‘O Nawahiokalani’opu’uKea’au HawaiiKupa’a Ma Ke Ala Kupono

Over 60 volunteers were tasked with selecting the winning essays from the 358 submissions. This year, 322 English essays were submitted and 36 essays were written in Hawaiian.

The cash awards for winning contestants were $500 for first place winners, $350 for second place and $250 for third place. Honorable mentions were given $100.

The Eddie Aikau Foundation said they received essays from students from 20 different schools across the state.

For more information visit the Eddie Aikau Foundation site by clicking here.