A frame of Eddie Aikau displayed during a ceremony honoring the famous surfer.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over 350 student contestants from around the state sent in submissions for the 2023 Eddie Would Go Essay Contest.

Hoomau — the Hawaiian value for perseverance and persistence was the main topic in this years annual contest.

Students from grades 7 through 10 were asked to explain how hoomau was reflected in surf legend Eddie Aikau’s life and his and actions. The second prompt was how hoomau played a role in their own lives.

According the Eddie Aikau Foundation, it is the only essay competition in Hawaii that has both an English and Hawaiian language category.

The Eddie Aikau Foundation and the Aikau Family said they congratulate the 25 students that were selected as winners.

An award ceremony was held on April 15 at Waimea Valley Park to honor the following students:

7th Grade Winners:

Place Student Name School Island Essay Title 1st Place Samson Walker Kailua Intermediate Oahu The Ho’omau of Eddie Aikau 2nd Place Payton Kamaka Kailua Intermediate Oahu Everyone can Ho’omau 3rd Place Sarah Quinn Kailua Intermediate Oahu Just Like Eddie Honorable Mentions #1 Phoenix Price Kailua Intermediate Oahu Being Ho’omau is Key Honorable Mentions #2 Sara Hopelynn Roper Kailua Intermediate Oahu What the Birds Teach Us

8th Grade Winners:

Place Student Name School Island Essay Title 1st Place Zachary Montgomery HI Preparatory Academy Kamuela Hawaii Legacy 2nd Place Liam Grayson HI Preparatory Academy Kamuela Hawaii We All Can Go 3rd Place Dylan Hendricks HI Preparatory Academy Kamuela Hawaii Superheros are Real Honorable Mentions #1 Kela Quayle HI Preparatory Academy Kamuela Hawaii Just Paddle Honorable Mentions #2 Karsten Shishido Maui Waena Intermediate Maui Aikau Ho’omau

9th Grade Winners:

Place Student Name School Island Essay Title 1st Place Leina Lee Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama Oahu Conquering Waves 2nd Place Linkin Freitas Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama Oahu The heartbeat of a Hero 3rd Place Logan Andrade Kamehameha Schools- MAUI MAUI Pursue Through Passion Honorable Mentions #1 Jona Ka’ohulaimaikalani Meheula Kealakehe High School Kailua-Kona Hawaii Behind the Name of Eddie Aikau Honorable Mentions #2 Lucy Cameron Kealakehe High School Kailua-Kona Hawaii Eddie Aikau: His Ho’omau Teaches Us

To This Day

10th Grade Winners:

Place Student Name School Island Essay Title 1st Place Leila Brackett Kealakehe High School Kailua-Kona Hawaii Ka Me’e Hawai’i 2nd Place Brayden L. Jadulang Kealakehe High School Kailua-Kona Hawaii Navigating Ola 3rd Place Shane Carroll Kealakehe High School Kailua-Kona Hawaii The Greatest Voyage Honorable Mentions #1 Ruby O’Hanlon Kealakehe High School Kailua-Kona Hawaii Lessons in

Persistence: Eddie Aikau Honorable Mentions #2 Kai Greenlee Kealakehe High School Kailua-Kona Hawaii The Battles We Fight

Olelo Winners:

Grade Place Student Name School Island Essay Title 9th 1st Place Haili Kim Ke Kula ‘O Nawahiokalani’opu’u Kea’au Hawaii Ka Hua o Na Hana 9th 2nd Place Ka’ala Masaoka Ke Kula ‘O Nawahiokalani’opu’u Kea’au Hawaii Ka Moho He’e Mau I Kela Nalu 9th 3rd Place Punakea Masaoka Ke Kula ‘O Nawahiokalani’opu’u Kea’au Hawaii E Kulia I Ka Nu’u 9th Honorable Mentions #1 Anolani Santos Ke Kula ‘O Nawahiokalani’opu’u Kea’au Hawaii Ho’omau No Ka Pono 9th Honorable Mentions #2 Kamaha’o Rieta Ke Kula ‘O Nawahiokalani’opu’u Kea’au Hawaii Kupa’a Ma Ke Ala Kupono

Over 60 volunteers were tasked with selecting the winning essays from the 358 submissions. This year, 322 English essays were submitted and 36 essays were written in Hawaiian.

The cash awards for winning contestants were $500 for first place winners, $350 for second place and $250 for third place. Honorable mentions were given $100.

The Eddie Aikau Foundation said they received essays from students from 20 different schools across the state.

For more information visit the Eddie Aikau Foundation site by clicking here.