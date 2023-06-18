HONOLULU (KHON2) — Calling all basketball lovers.

The state’s first 24-hour hoopathon is happening now.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Dozens of participants are taking part in the basketball marathon at the gym at Palama Settlement.

“We’ll play a game top of the hour for 30 mins, and then we’ll have some rest time in between as you can see these guys have been going at it at right and we’ll take a break, come back at the top of the hour,” said Roger DeQuina, Hoops 4 Hawaiʻi.

The event raises money for Palama Settlement and the Ronald McDonald House of Hawaiʻi.

If you’re wondering, participants won’t actually have to play for 24 hours straight.

“I signed UPF or the 12 hours because I have a basketball game tomorrow; so, I didn’t wanna overload myself. So, yeah,” Kailynn Ivy, a hoopathon participant.

Hoops 4 Hawaiʻi said they’ve already surpassed their fundraising goal of $20,000.

The event continues through 8 a.m. Sunday, June 18.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“Honestly, I think it’s just to give back to our community,” added Ivy. “I think it’s really important and just to be together and be one.”