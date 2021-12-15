24 Hour Fitness offering club access to residents impacted by Navy water contamination

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In response to the Navy water system contamination, 24 Hour Fitness is welcoming all residents who are impacted by the crisis to three of its nearby clubs to shower, work out, or just relax.

Residents 12 years of age and older may access 24 Hour Fitness in Pearl City, Mililani and Kapolei during December, regardless of membership status.

“This has been a trying time for many of our local residents, particularly with the holiday season quickly approaching,” said Barnaby Smith, 24 Hour Fitness District Manager. “When a disaster strikes, it’s easy to set aside your health and wellbeing.”

Residents should bring their own towel for use of the locker room showers and wear a mask while in the club at all times. Below is the list of locations offering courtesy access:

24 Hour Fitness Pearl City: 1000 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI 96782, (808) 486-2424

1000 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI 96782, (808) 486-2424 24 Hour Fitness Mililani : 95-1249 Kipapa Drive, Suite #5101, Mililani, HI 96789, (808) 627-7400

: 95-1249 Kipapa Drive, Suite #5101, Mililani, HI 96789, (808) 627-7400 24 Hour Fitness Kapolei Parkway: 91-5431 Kapolei Parkway, Suite 1700, Kapolei, HI 96707, (808) 377-6855

Residents are encouraged to check with the participating 24 Hour Fitness clubs listed above before arriving.