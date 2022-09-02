HONOLULU (KHON2) — In honor of the Queens birthday, there will be a He Haliʻa Aloha No Liliʻuokalani Festival with food, music, activities and more.

The festival will have arts, crafts, music, food, hula, demonstrations, children’s games and cultural activities.

According to the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks and Recreation, a helicopter will be dropping floral blossoms while hundreds of dancers perform a mass hula.

Entertainment will be provided by:

Darlene Ahuna

Taishoji Taiko

Just Us Band

The Brown Boys

Kalapana Awa Band

DPR said parking is available at Kuawa Street Park parking lot and KapohoKine Adventures will be providing free shuttle services to the festival.

DPR announced that the festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 starting at 10 a.m. and going through 3 p.m. at Hilos Liliʻuokalani Gardens Park.

Road closures will also be in place due to the festival. Lihiwai Street, from Banyan Drive to Isles, will be closed on Friday, Sept. 9, through 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Grand Naniloa Resort will also be honoring the Queens birthday with Hawaiian music, hula and immersive cultural displays like lei hulu and hula implements.

Events at the Grand Naniloa Resort will start at 1 p.m. through 9:30 p.m.

For more information about the festival you can call DPR’s Culture & Education Division at (808)-961-8706.