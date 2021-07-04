23-year-old man found unresponsive after jumping from Waimea Bay rock

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after lifeguards found him unresponsive in the waters of Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on July 4. The man, who jumped from Waimea Bay rock, was brought to shore unconscious. He managed to regain consciousness after lifeguards performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and shocked him.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene shortly after and began performing advanced life-support treatment before taking him to the hospital for further evaluation.