23-year-old man charged in connection to Hawaii Kai stabbing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after fatally stabbing 23-year-old Parker Trantham of Hawaii Kai.
According to the office of the medical examiner, Trantham died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.
Police apprehended and arrested the suspect, who was later identified as Jake Edwards, after conducting a two-hour long manhunt in the area.
Witnesses say they heard and saw the two men arguing shortly before the attack.
Edwards was charged on Thursday. His bail is set at $1 million.