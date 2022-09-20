HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have completed the investigation into a shooting incident at a Boy Scout camp near Honokaʻa in August.

The shooting, which left a 12-year-old-boy dead, is believed to be accidental and no foul play is suspected in the incident.

According to police the boy picked up a loaded firearm that discharged as he was placing it back down.

Hawaii Island investigators forwarded 23 firearm-related charges to the prosecutor’s office for review. Among the charges is one for criminally negligent storage of a firearm.

According to Hawaii police, three men are the subject of the offenses and the firearm that discharged is owned by the boy’s father.

Eighteen firearms and ammunition were recovered.