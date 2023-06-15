HONOLULU (KHON2) — Remotely piloted saildrones are zigzagging the waters of Hawaii to collect data on ocean health.

The University of Hawaii at Manoa along with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Pacific Marine Environmental Lab, Cooperative Institute for Climate, Ocean, and Ecosystem Studies and Saildrone Inc. are working together for this project that started in April.

The saildrones look like sailboats, and they’re working very close to shore, so if you see them, please don’t touch them or interfere with their operations.” Christopher Sabine, UH Manoa interim vice provost for research and scholarship

Saildrones off the coast of Hawaii. (Photo credit: Saildrone)

These saildrones work with buoys in the waters off of Maui and Oahu. The island of Hawaii and Kauai will have buoys deployed later this summer, according to UH.

“The saildrones, these autonomous sailing boats, that are surveying all the way around Oahu and the other islands, allow us to connect the time information we get from the buoys with the spatial information collected from these moving platforms,” said Sabine.

Researchers off the coast of Hawaii (Photo credit: University of Hawaii at Manoa) Researchers off the coast of Hawaii (Photo credit: University of Hawaii at Manoa)

The data collected will give researchers a better understanding of fossil fuel emissions in nearshore waters and “tell us more about different hot spots around each of the islands, where we might want to pay attention to how the water chemistry and water quality is changing in those areas,” said Amy Markel, UH Manoa Oceanography PhD student.

Are the saildrones safe?

These vessels will not detect anything other than atmospheric and ocean properties and officials encourage anyone to stay 500 meters away.

According to UH, they have advanced safety protocols including 24/7 on-watch mission managers to oversee all operations and Automatic Identification System for identifying and avoiding other vessels.