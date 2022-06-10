HONOLULU (KHON2) – A 220-pound Sumatran tiger named Seattle joined the Honolulu Zoo family.

The tiger left the Baton Rouge Zoo and arrived at the Honolulu Zoo on Thursday, June 9 just a few days after his 15th birthday on June 3.

The Honolulu Zoo reported the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List shows that the Sumatran tiger is critically endangered.

The zoo said the Sumatran tiger is one of the smallest species of tiger in the world.

Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos said, “We were very fortunate that the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) identified a genetically suitable pair of tigers for the Honolulu Zoo to breed, and we’re beyond thrilled about the arrival of a male tiger. We are currently working with another zoo to provide us with his mate.”

The last male tiger at the Honolulu Zoo, Berani, passed away in 2017, according to zoo offiicals.