22-year-old female motorcycle passenger dies after being struck by a vehicle

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported a major motor vehicle collision in Kailua, which occurred around 4:29 p.m.

According to HPD, a Subaru station wagon, operated by a 40-year-old man was traveling Honolulu bound on Kailua Road when it was struck by a Suzuki motorcycle at the intersection of Hamakua Drive.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The driver of the station wagon and his 72-year-old female passenger were not reported injured. However, the 22-year-old motorcycle operator was taken to the nearest hospital in serious condition. HPD said the 22-year-old female passenger of the motorcycle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors on part of the vehicle, however, speed appeared to be a factor on part of the motorcyclist. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors. Both motorcycle occupants were wearing helmets, according to HPD.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Although this is the 46th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, there were 52 at this same time last year, according to HPD.