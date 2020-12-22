21-year-old woman dies following fatal hit-and-run in Halawa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 21-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle in Halawa succumbed to her injuries just three days later and died.

The incident happened on Dec. 18 at approximately 11:50 p.m. Honolulu police say the woman was hit at the intersection of Ala Alii Street and Kahuapaani Street.

A 21-year-old man was reportedly traveling northbound on Kahuapaani Street prior to Ala Alii Street when he struck the 21-year-old victim in the roadway. The woman was apparently crossing Kahuapaani Street in a marked crosswalk. Police say she did not have the right of way.

The 21-year-old man allegedly fled the scene following the collision, but later returned.

HPD determined that the man was under the influence of alcohol and placed him under arrest for Failure to Render Aid, Negligent Injury in the First Degree and Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant (OVUII).

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and later died on Dec. 21.

Police say speed does not appear to be a contributing factor. The investigation is ongoing.