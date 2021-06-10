21-year-old pedestrian dies from injuries sustained in collision with vehicle

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 21-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross a street near the intersection of Koko Head Avenue and Waialae Avenue.

It happened just before 12:15 a.m. Sunday, May 30.

Police say a 52-year-old Honolulu man was going northbound onto Koko Head Avenue from Waialae Avenue when he hit the 21 year old while he was on a marked crosswalk.

Honolulu EMS treated the pedestrian at the scene and took him to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say at this time, speed and drugs do not appear to contributing factors, but an investigation suggests alcohol may have been a factor in both the driver and the pedestrian.

The 21-year-old man fought for his life for nine days before passing on June 8, according to the Vehicle Homicide Section who received the news from the Medical Examiner’s office.