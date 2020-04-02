21-year-old Maui man loses control of car, dies at scene of crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A car crash happened on Honoapiilani Highway, north of Plantation Estates Drive on April 1 around 9:41 a.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2006 Volkswagen four-door sedan with the license plate MNW-795 was traveling north on Honoapiilani Highway at a high rate of speed.

The driver lost control of the car as it rounded a curve in the road.

The sedan continued northbound uncontrollably until it struck an embankment on the Makai side of the roadway. The VW Sedan then continued uncontrollably up and over the embankment, and eventually over the cliff side. The car landed about forty feet down the bottom of the cliff on the rocky shoreline.

Officials said that the driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Vehicle airbags were deployed.

The driver has been identified as 21-year-old Henry Cacatzun Vasquez from Lahaina. Police said he died at the scene.

Officials do not know if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. This is still being determined.

Maui County currently has three fatalities this year, as compared to seven at the same time last year.