21-year-old man killed in Wahiawa car crash

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — One man is dead after a motor vehicle collision in Wahiawa on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that around 1 p.m. a 21-year-old man was driving a black BMW on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction. But for unknown reasons, police said that the car left the roadway on the east side of the highway.

The man, who was alone in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD says that speed appears to be a factor in the crash. It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors.

This is the 40th traffic fatality in 2020.

