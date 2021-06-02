21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to death of Las Vegas visitor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Murder in the Second Degree in connection with the alleged stabbing of a visitor from Las Vegas.

Emergency officials said the incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, near what’s called ‘The Wall’ in Waikiki.

A witness told KHON2 he saw two men, who both appeared to be in their 20s, fighting.

The victim was a 22-year-old man from Las Vegas. Sources said he was stabbed twice, once in the chest and in the ribs.

Honolulu police located the suspect at approximately 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

The 21-year-old man has not been identified at this time. Charges are pending and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips here or via the P3 Tips app.