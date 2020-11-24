21 percent of seafood sold in Honolulu is mislabeled, researchers find

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Scientists at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Life Sciences say that 21 percent of the seafood sold in the greater Honolulu area is mislabeled.

The new research showed that swai, which is usually sold as red snapper, sea bass and mahi-mahi, was found to be the most common mislabeled fish sold. The study also uncovered the sale of two endangered species, sold under generic market names that obscure the true identities of the fish.

UH researchers say that despite there being no previous studies of seafood label accuracy conducted in Hawaii, the new study uses mitochondrial DNA sequencing or “barcoding” from 75 samples of fish to detect seafood mislabeling in restaurants, grocery stores and sushi bars in parts of Honolulu.

