HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nearly two dozen kayakers were rescued by Honolulu Ocean Safety on Saturday, Jan. 6.

First responders said the incident happened just after 10 a.m. when a guide tour was out in waters off Makapuu Point Lighthouse.

The tour started at the Makai Research Pier in Waimanalo and as they made there way through the ocean lifeguards noticed some of the paddlers flipped and were unable to get the vessels back upright.

Ocean Safety crews then went out and were able to bring all 21 paddlers to shore safely.

Surf in the area was about 5 to 6 feet — reaching even up to 12-foot faces.