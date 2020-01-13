20th annual Pacific Island Arts Festival showcases local artists

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Art filled up Kapiolani Park on Saturday, January 11, 2020 during the 20th annual Pacific Island Arts Festival.

More than 75 artists showcased their works ranging from paintings, wood works, jewelry, ceramics and even homemade soaps.

All are made here in Hawaii.

Organizers gave credit to folks who came out despite the weather.

“They’re pretty brave for coming out in this lousy, windy, rainy stuff going on,” said Nancy Calhoun, Executive Director, Handcrafters & Artisans Alliance. “We’re really pleased. We never cancel a show unless they kick us out of the park because a tsunami is coming or something. So even in the inclement weather, our artists are normally used to being out in the park. And so it’s nice to see we’ve got good attendance this morning. People are braving the elements to come out and see our artists.”

It runs at Kapiolani Park on Sunday, January 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.