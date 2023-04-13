HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said they held their 206th graduation ceremony for their new police recruits class.

The class that graduated when through a six-month intensive training that included both academic work and physical fitness training.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“Members of the 206th Police Recruit Class will soon join the ranks of Honolulu’s Finest,” said HPD Officials.

There ceremony was held Thursday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kamehameha Schools Kapālama Campus’s Princess Ruth Keʻelikōlani Performing Arts Complex.

HPD said the ceremony was livestreamed on the HPD YouTube page for friends, families and residents to watch.

According to the police department, there were nine recruits who graduated, and they are all from different walks of life.

One is a former construction. Some are former food-service worker while others are former military service members.

“Thank you for making Oʻahu safer and better for all regardless of where we live, what kind of car we drive or whether we have a house or we’re houseless. Thank you for displaying courage and compassion to all,” said HPD Cheif Joe Logan.

One of the recruits explained his passion for becoming a community guardian.



“As for myself, I am honored to graduate as an officer on my alma mater of Kamehameha. In retrospect, it probably shouldn’t be a surprise to me. I don’t dance hula; so, it was either this or HFD,” explained Recruit Marshall Kaohu Nishimura.

For their next steps, the newly minted rooky officers will be assigned to the Field Training and Evaluation Program.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

It is during this program that they will partner with seasoned, current officers who will provide them with mentorship and where they can gain experiences in the field.