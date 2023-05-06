HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds of graduates are now onto new chapters of life following a few commencement ceremonies that took place over the weekend on Oahu.

On Saturday, May 6, students from the University of Hawaii West Oahu and Hawaii Pacific University received their diplomas. This will be followed by another ceremony later in the day for Chaminade University of Honolulu’s graduating students.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

UH West Oahu’s ceremony took place at the Stan Sheriff Center located at the universities main campus in Manoa.

“It was very challenging throughout the years that I had esp during the pandemic. I had trouble with online classes but I’m very proud of myself for making it,” Cristi Tozon said after receiving their bachelor’s in public administration and justice.

Austin Bonsilo, graduating with a degree in public administration concentration in health care administration, said “Dream job? I want to work at Queens like a hospital that’s what I wanted to get my degree for so hopefully I can get into Queens or Kapiolani.”

Hawaii Pacific University celebrated its largest graduating class in seven years at the Hawaii Convention Center.

HPU said 604 students received their diplomas that morning along with more than 100 Kamehameha Schools Kapālama students receiving their associate in arts degrees from the university.

Hawaii Pacific University students during the school’s 2023 graduation ceremony at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Hawaii Pacific University)

Hawaii Pacific University students during the school’s 2023 graduation ceremony at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Hawaii Pacific University)

Hawaii Pacific University students during the school’s 2023 graduation ceremony at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Hawaii Pacific University)

Hawaii Pacific University students during the school’s 2023 graduation ceremony at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Hawaii Pacific University)

Hawaii Pacific University students during the school’s 2023 graduation ceremony at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Hawaii Pacific University)

Hawaii Pacific University students during the school’s 2023 graduation ceremony at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Hawaii Pacific University)

HPU’s valedictorian speakers were Blaise Babineck and Natalie Ediger.

At 18 years old Babineck received his degree in Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.

Ediger from Augsburg, Germany received her Master of Arts in Strategic Communication.

HPU’s spring 2023 valedictorian speakers Blaise Babineck, on left, and Natalie Ediger, on right. (Hawaii Pacific University)

Chaminade University’s 65th Annual Commencement Ceremony is held at the Waikiki Shell to honor approximately 625 graduates.

These graduates also include 40 nursing students who received their pins during a Pinning Ceremony held earlier in the day. The nursing pinning ceremony signifies a nurse’s official initiation into the profession.

Chaminade’s commencement began at 5:30 p.m. and will run until about 8 p.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

For those who can not attend the ceremony in person, it will be live-streamed through Chaminade University’s YouTube channel.