HONOLULU (KHON2) — It will be another University of Hawaii football season at its temporary home, the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex but this year’s season will feel more like old times as COVID guidelines will no longer be in place.

When sports events welcomed back fans in person last October, COVID guidelines required goers to wear masks, show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and only water was sold at the games. No snacks or other types of beverages were allowed.

The university’s spokesman Dan Meisenzahl said those guidelines are now gone.

Meisenzahl said, “I think the big change is that we’re not going to have any of those COVID-19 restrictions that we had last year during the season, and unfortunately missed a couple of our home games because of COVID-19.”

This will also be the first season as Timmy Chang as head football coach, only adding to this year’s excitement.

“I think there’s a lot of excitement around the Rainbow Warrior football team and supporting the Brotherhood,” Meisenzahl said. “Head coach Timmy Chang and everything that he’s brought to the program.”



The 9,000-seat complex is expected to sell out, and it is recommended to buy parking tickets in advance.



“We’re used to hosting more than 10,000 fans and sometimes during our men’s volleyball and baseball and softball season, and there’s not going to be any other events, sporting events on campus, so it’s just going to be football,” Meisenzahl said. “So, I imagined that it would be pretty seamless, but we just want everyone to plan ahead, come early, make sure they got their parking, make sure they got their tickets already.”

The first football game is scheduled for Aug. 27, the Rainbow Warriors will play against Vanderbilt University.