HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking for something festive to do this weekend, you can check out the 2022 Honolulu City Lights.

According to the City and County of Honolulu, there will be a tree lighting ceremony, an electric light parade and a city lights block party for everyone to enjoy.

The events start on Saturday, Dec. 3 with a block party on Punchbowl Street, across the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds at 4 p.m.

According to the City, you can catch Mayor Rick Blangiardi lighting up Honolulu Hale’s tree and decorations around 6:15 p.m.

The parade will be held on King Street and will go past Honolulu Hale, ending at Kawaiahaʻo Street.

Decorated vehicles will park at the end of the parade for public viewing until 8:15 p.m., according to the City.

The opening night entertainment schedule is as follows:

Crossing Rain – 7:30-7:55 p.m.

Ei Nei – 8:00-8:30 p.m.

Nesian N.I.N.E. – 8:45-9:15 p.m.

Sean Naʻauao & Friends – 9:25-10 p.m.

Three mauka lanes of South King from Alapaʻi Street to Ward Avenue and two lanes of South Street will be closed from Kapiʻolani Boulevard to Queen Street starting at 4:30 p.m.

King Street will close along the parade route and reopen after the parade, except for the section of King Street from Punchbowl to the Alapaʻi/South/King Street intersection, this area is said to stay closed until 10 p.m.

Opening Night Festivities – Saturday, December 3, 2022

Visit Santa in Santa’s Village (located inside the historic Mission Memorial Auditorium) – 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Tree Lighting Ceremony at Honolulu Hale – begins at 6:15 p.m.

Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade (beginning at ʻAʻala Park, ending at Honolulu Hale) – 6 p.m.

City Lights Block Party – Punchbowl Street and across the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds – 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

