HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 38th Annual Great Aloha Run is going to be virtual from Friday, Feb. 18 to Monday, Feb. 21. There will be a drive-thru finish line held at Aloha Stadium.

Registration for the virtual marathon can be found on the 2022 Hawai‘i Pacific Health Great Aloha Run website.