HONOLULU (KHON2) — RIMPAC begins Friday, according to the Navy.

The exercise, officially called Rim of the Pacific, brings together 26 nations, 38 ships, three submarines, 170 aircraft and more than 25,000 personnel in this training exercise which takes place in Hawaii and Southern California.

“By coming together as Capable, Adaptive Partners, and in the scale that we are, we are making a statement about our commitment to work together, to foster and sustain those relationships that are critical to ensuring the safety of the sea lanes and the security of the world’s interconnected oceans,” said RIMPAC 2022 Commander, Vice Admiral Michael Boyle during a welcome ceremony.

This is the 28th RIMPAC exercise, which got its start in 1971.

RIMPAC 2022 runs until Aug. 4.