2020’s first monk seal pup born on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was a sweet surprise for Hawaii wildlife workers.

The state’s first monk seal pup of the year was born earlier than expected on Oahu.

The pup’s exact birth date is unknown but NOAA took these pictures late last month.

For a while they didn’t know who the mom was but they figured out it was a monk seal named Pua who hasn’t been seen since 2014 when she was a pup.