2020 census data: Hawaii’s population climbs 7% in 10 years

HONOLULU (AP) — Data from the 2020 census released by the U.S. Census Bureau says Hawaii’s population grew 7% over the past decade.

The state had more than 1,455,271 residents last year.

The Census Bureau only released statewide data, and not more detailed county-level data. The agency is expected to publish more detailed figures later this year.

Previously released numbers from the agency’s American Community Survey showed Honolulu has lost population in recent years.

Economists have blamed Oahu’s decline on the island’s high cost of living and the existence of better job opportunities in mainland states.