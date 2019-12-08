2019 Honolulu marathon sees increase in mainland participants

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 47th annual Honolulu Marathon’s first finisher was Titus Ekiru of Kenya with a time of 2:07:59 which is about a 3-minute-mile pace.

The first female finisher was Margaret Muriuki of Kenya with a time of 2:31:11 which is about a 3:3-minute-mile pace.

Hawaii’s own triathlete Bree Brown from the Big Island was a top 10 finisher for the women with a time of 3:07:51 which is a 4:28-minute-mile pace.

Honolulu Marathon entrants from the US mainland are up 14 percent from last year. There’s no time limit to finish the Honolulu Marathon.

In addition to the marathon, the 3rd annual Start to the Park 10K was also held on Sunday.

On Saturday, the 4th annual Merrie Mile happened. That is a one-mile race. Edward Cheserek won the 2019 Kalakaua Merrie Mile for the third time in a row. His finishing time was 3:53.3. He won a prize of $4,000. Organizers say his time was both an event record and the fastest mile ever run in Hawaii. Cheserek lives and trains in Flagstaff, Ariz.

